UP govt targets 500 GW solar power generation by 2030

With a vision to transform Uttar Pradesh, especially regions like Bundelkhand, Vindhya, and adjoining areas, into a hub for solar energy, the government is advancing policy-driven efforts to accelerate this green revolution.

The state recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Smart Energy Council of Australia and the Hinduja Group in a significant move. The government has set an ambitious target to generate 500 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030, officials here on Tuesday said.

Advertisement

As solar capacity expands, so will the local employment, as work including panel manufacturing, installation, maintenance, grid integration, and transmission will take place. The government has launched the Solar Mitra Yojana to build a skilled workforce.

Advertisement

When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office in 2017, the state’s solar energy production was just 288 MW. Today, that figure has increased tenfold, and the growth is ongoing. Under the Solar Energy Policy 2022, a near-term target of 2,200 MW has been set.

To realize this vision, solar parks will be established across all municipal corporations, solar grids will be installed along expressways and railway tracks, and streetlights will be powered by solar energy. Transmission infrastructure will also be reinforced, with a special emphasis on Bundelkhand.

Ayodhya is being developed as a solar city, honouring the legacy of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. In a phased manner, the remaining 16 municipal corporations and Noida are also being transformed into solar cities.

Key solar parks are planned in Jhansi, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Kanpur City, and Kanpur Dehat. Notably, the Bundelkhand Expressway is set to become India’s first solar expressway, marking a milestone in sustainable infrastructure.

The government is aggressively promoting rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana to boost adoption. The target for rooftop panels in FY 2025–26 has been doubled to 2.65 lakh units.

A new policy mandates rooftop solar panels for buildings exceeding 5,000 sq meters, and approvals will be revoked if this condition is not met. The target for FY 2026–27 has been raised to 8 lakh rooftop units, with substantial subsidies being offered. Many companies also offer long-term EMIs with zero upfront payment, making solar adoption more accessible.

Union Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi recently commended the state’s efforts during a visit to Lucknow. He remarked, “Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a national role model in meeting the growing demand for clean energy. The work done in Ayodhya and Varanasi is truly exemplary.”