UP govt takes hi-tech security measures in Ayodhya

In view of the growing number of Ram devotees flocking to Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is fortifying the city with hi-tech security measures.

The comprehensive security plan includes placing Ayodhya under extensive CCTV surveillance, ensuring both the safety of pilgrims and the maintenance of city-wide cleanliness. These efforts aim to monitor every corner of the city through a “third eye” ensuring that security and sanitation are upheld to the highest standards, officials here on Monday said.

This system allows authorities to monitor suspects from the command and control center while also keeping an eye on the basic amenities provided by the Municipal Corporation at intersections and streets. The Yogi government has already linked CCTV cameras installed outside homes, businesses, hotels, and offices to the control room in Amaniganj.

Sources said following the installation of Ramlala in a new and grand temple, there has been a significant surge in the number of devotees visiting from across the country and abroad.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that Ayodhya should be adorned and beautified in a way that inspires every visitor to return repeatedly. In line with this vision, the Municipal Corporation has taken the major initiative under the Safe City Project.

The Municipal Corporation team is encouraging locals and traders to link their cameras to the monitoring room of the Command and Control Center.

Under the Safe City Project, the responsibility for implementing the city’s security and monitoring systems has been assigned to Allied Digital Services Limited, with the project valued at Rs 8.49 crore. As part of this initiative, roadside cameras have been connected to the server at the ITMS office located in Jalkal. A total of 312 locations were identified for this project, and 1,324 CCTV cameras have been connected.

These cameras will enable comprehensive monitoring from the control room, not only ensuring cleanliness but also overseeing other essential services. Municipal Corporation employees will be stationed in the control room to relay information about the city’s sanitation, water leakage, and streetlight issues to the relevant departments. Upon receiving alerts, Municipal Corporation personnel will promptly address and resolve the issues on-site.

The cameras being installed under the Safe City Project are expected to significantly enhance security in Ayodhya. These cameras will enable continuous monitoring of incidents across the city, providing valuable support to law enforcement in investigating and resolving cases. The project is also viewed as highly effective in ensuring the safety of the increasing number of devotees visiting Ayodhya.