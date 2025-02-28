UP govt sets target to double maize production by 2027

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to double maize production by 2027.

The goal is to increase production to 27.30 lakh metric tonnes within the stipulated timeframe. To achieve this, the government is focusing on expanding the cultivation area and enhancing per-hectare yield, officials here said on Friday.

In line with this objective, the Yogi Adityanath government has started the ‘Rapid Maize Development Scheme,’ ensuring comprehensive support for maize farmers. For the financial year 2023-24, a budgetary provision of Rs 27.68 crore has been made to drive this initiative forward.

The UP government remains committed to increasing farmers’ income and ensuring their prosperity. As part of this effort, the entire state has been brought under the Rapid Maize Development Programme. Under this initiative, the government is providing a subsidy of Rs 15,000 per quintal on all types of maize seeds, including hybrid, desi popcorn, baby corn, and sweet corn.

Given the high demand for desi popcorn, baby corn, and sweet corn in tourist-heavy regions, the government is actively promoting their cultivation. Additionally, through an extension programme, agricultural scientists are going to farmer workshops across the state, educating them on ways to boost maize production and cultivation.

Recently, a state-level workshop in Lucknow discussed strategies to maximise benefits for farmers under this initiative, reinforcing the government’s commitment to agricultural growth and rural prosperity.

Maize is currently cultivated on about 8.30 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh, producing approximately 21.16 lakh metric tonnes annually. It is the third most important crop in the state after wheat and paddy. The Indian Maize Research Institute, affiliated with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, is working alongside the state government to boost maize production and support farmers.

The UP government has set a target to double maize production by 2027, recognising its versatility and growing demand, particularly for ethanol production. Maize is a highly adaptable crop that grows well in all three seasons—Rabi, Kharif, and Zaid—and thrives in various types of soil with proper drainage management.

Beyond being a staple food, maize has extensive industrial applications. It is widely used in grain-based ethanol production, poultry and animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, paper, and alcohol industries.

Additionally, maize is consumed in different forms, such as flour, baby corn, and popcorn, and is a key ingredient in many soups and processed foods. With its rising demand, maize farming presents significant opportunities for farmers.

To maximise benefits for farmers, the government is continuously working to increase awareness about maize farming, introduce advanced cultivation techniques, and enhance the seed replacement rate for better yields. To ensure fair prices, maize has already been brought under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, securing farmers’ earnings and encouraging higher production.

Apart from its economic benefits, maize is also highly nutritious, containing carbohydrates, protein, fibre, vitamins, and essential minerals. Due to its rich nutritional profile, maize plays a crucial role in combating malnutrition. Recognising these qualities, maize is often referred to as the ‘Queen of Cereals.’

Experts believe that with advanced farming techniques, maize yield can reach up to 100 quintals per hectare. Currently, Tamil Nadu has the highest average yield at 59.39 quintals per hectare, while the national average stands at 26 quintals. In Uttar Pradesh, the maize yield in 2021-22 was 21.63 quintals per hectare, indicating significant potential for improvement in the state.

One of the major challenges in maize farming is the 30 per cent moisture content in freshly harvested crops. Without proper drying facilities, maize becomes susceptible to fungal infections. To address this issue, the government is providing dryer machines on subsidy.

Notably, farmers or producer organisations can avail Rs 12 lakh subsidy on a Rs 15 lakh dryer machine, ensuring proper drying and storage of maize. Additionally, a Rs 10,000 subsidy is available for popcorn processing machines, along with subsidies on other machines related to maize sowing and processing.

To further enhance productivity, the state government also facilitates training programmes for progressive farmers. Selected farmers are sent to the Indian Maize Research Institute to learn modern techniques for improving maize cultivation and production efficiency.

Farmers are advised to select high-yield maize varieties based on their agro-climatic region to maximise production. Maize typically takes 80-120 days to mature, depending on the variety and growing conditions. However, for popcorn production, maize can be harvested in just 60 days, making it a quicker and profitable option for farmers.