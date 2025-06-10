UP govt set to revamp 28,830 intersections across the state with Rs 2,000-crore investment

Committed to enhancing connectivity and road safety, the Uttar Pradesh government will invest Rs 2,000 crore to rejuvenate 28,830 intersections across Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed improvement work on 1,435 black spots between 2021 and 2024. Plans are underway to widen all single-lane roads to a minimum of two lanes with paved shoulders, improving pedestrian convenience.

Additionally, the state aims to fast-track the construction of truck lay-bys on highways longer than 50 km. These measures are set to significantly boost road safety and traffic efficiency across UP.

Officials said here on Tuesday that as per the PWD’s action plan, the Yogi government is focused on upgrading the state highways that are either less than two-lane wide or lack completed paved shoulders. Under this initiative, 895 such works will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 748 crore to ensure that all state highways are at least two lanes wide with paved shoulders—enhancing safety and convenience for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

The state is set to construct truck lay-bys on highways longer than 50 km, with 102 projects planned across 8,887.88 km. Additionally, routes where actual traffic speed is 50 per cent or less than the designed speed have been identified. Major geometric improvements will be carried out on these stretches to enhance traffic flow and ensure safer, smoother travel.

Similarly, the state is gearing up to improve 28,830 crossings, intersections, and major junctions at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore. These works will follow established road safety standards and include both long-term and short-term measures. While road safety interventions have already been implemented at all 1,435 identified black spots, proactive efforts are also underway to identify and improve potential high-risk areas.