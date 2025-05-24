UP govt set to launch ‘Buffer Mein Safar’ Yojana to boost eco-tourism

In a vision to make Uttar Pradesh an eco-tourism hub, the state’s Forest and Wildlife Department is launching ‘Buffer Mein Safar Yojana’.

Aimed at promoting sustainable tourism while preserving the state’s rich natural beauty and biodiversity, the scheme will focus on developing safari routes within the buffer zones of major tiger reserves.

Officials from the Forest and Wildlife Department informed here on Saturday that under this initiative, new safari routes will be created in tiger reserves like Dudhwa, Pilibhit, and Uttar Kheri, with specific attention to areas such as Bhira and Mohammadi, which hold significant potential for eco-tourism.

The department also plans to engage and empower local communities by training them as guides and restaurant operators, generating employment and enhancing the tourism experience. These efforts have already started yielding results, with a sharp increase in the number of eco-tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh in recent years.

The Buffer Mein Safar Yojana initiative is scheduled to begin during the monsoon season. New safari routes are being finalized in the buffer zones of Sohagibarwa, Uttar Kheri, and Pilibhit.

Officials said tourists will be able to enjoy safari in these buffer zones even during the rainy season. To attract more tourists, arrangements are also being made to keep the tiger reserves open for more days. The biggest benefit of the Buffer Mein Safar Yojana is that it reduces conflict between humans and wildlife while giving tourists an adventurous jungle experience.

To promote eco-tourism, the Forest and Wildlife Department is also expanding opportunities beyond tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. In this direction, areas like Bhira and Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri are being developed as eco-tourism spots. A tourist circuit has been created in Gola, Mohammadi Range, and Bhira in South Kheri.

The Semrai Lake, which is famous for being a bird migration site, will also be included in the circuit for tourist enjoyment. Jungle safaris have also started in the buffer zone of Kartaniya Ghat, which is located near the Nepal border. The natural beauty, biodiversity, and richness of wildlife in these areas will become major attractions for tourists.

The Forest and Wildlife Department is making several new efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a hub of eco-tourism. As part of this, a modern information center has been set up in the Dudhwa tourism complex. This center will provide tourists with information about the area’s biodiversity, wildlife, and local culture, and will also raise awareness about environmental protection.

In addition, local people are being trained as nature guides, canteen staff, and cooks. This training will not only improve their skills but also ensure high-quality services for tourists. It will also create new job and income opportunities for local youth.