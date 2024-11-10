UP govt set to establish robust EV charging stations network

As part of its ongoing campaign to promote eco-friendly transportation across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish a robust network of electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Renewable and EV Infrastructure Limited (UPREV), a dedicated entity focused on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and expanding charging infrastructure statewide, will carry out the project.

Officials claimed here on Sunday that the expansive network of EV charging stations would make it more convenient for residents to transition to electric vehicles. This initiative not only aligns with the state’s goal of reducing carbon emissions but also supports a vision of a green and energy-efficient future for Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has developed a detailed plan to build EV charging stations across Uttar Pradesh. Through UPREV, charging stations will be installed in key cities, along major highways, and in urban areas. The plan will use a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, which will encourage private investments and speed up infrastructure development.

Officials said state government land will be made available for these charging stations in collaboration with other government departments, allowing EV charging points to be set up at distribution company (discom) offices, substations, and public spaces.

Additionally, the UP government has lowered electricity rates specifically for EV charging. According to the new guidelines from the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), public charging stations will now have reduced tariffs, even below the average electricity cost.

This move will make EV charging more affordable for vehicle owners, encouraging more people to switch to electric vehicles. The government’s focus on providing better rates for EV charging is expected to boost the use of green energy in transportation and increase EV users across the state.

The state government is advancing Uttar Pradesh’s EV infrastructure not only to protect the environment but also to generate new employment opportunities.

The establishment of EV charging stations is creating jobs for technical experts, engineers, and local residents, providing the state’s youth with job prospects and promoting economic growth.

Additionally, in partnership with the central government, UPREV is securing a Rs 2,000 crore subsidy through the Pradhan Mantri E-Drive Yojana to expand the network of charging stations.

This initiative aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading hub for electric vehicles, marking a significant move towards reducing carbon emissions and fostering self-reliance in transportation.

By promoting EV use, the UP government is setting the stage for a cleaner, greener, and more progressive future for the state. Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is taking substantial steps in both development and environmental protection, making strides toward becoming a model of sustainable growth in India.