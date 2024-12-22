UP govt screens 27 lakh citizens in special campaign to eradicate TB by 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has screened more than 27 lakh citizens as part of a comprehensive campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from Uttar Pradesh by 2025.

Directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this statewide initiative aims to rapidly identify, treat, and rehabilitate TB patients, with the campaign set to run until March 24, 2025, health department officials here on Sunday claimed.

Focused on public participation and a holistic approach, the campaign underscores the government’s commitment to building a healthier and more prosperous Uttar Pradesh.

Special efforts are underway in 15 districts with a high prevalence of TB, including Ayodhya, Sitapur, Barabanki, Deoria, Etawah, Amethi, Basti, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Siddharthnagar, Sultanpur.

The campaign prioritizes finding undetected TB cases, reducing mortality through timely treatment, and integrating patients back into society with widespread awareness and care. Between December 7 and December 19, the campaign screened 27,00,377 individuals, conducted microscopy for 35,451 people, and performed NAAT tests for 26,642. This resulted in identifying 2,20,520 TB patients, with 49,850 receiving aid under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana and 1,96,520 receiving preventive treatments.

The government has adopted innovative measures such as the Nikshay Mitra Abhiyan, which fosters community participation in supporting TB patients, along with deploying modern NAAT machines and mobile medical units for faster diagnosis and treatment. Partnerships with religious, social, and educational organizations further amplify awareness efforts.

The initiative reflects CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a TB-free Uttar Pradesh, blending medical innovation, public collaboration, and compassionate care to achieve this critical health milestone.