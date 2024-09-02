UP govt sacks 26 govt doctors for dereliction of duty

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken action against the doctors in the Health Department found guilty of dereliction of duty.

A total of 26 doctors have been sacked in different districts of the state, officials disclosed here on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak directed the principal secretary, health to dismiss all the erring doctors besides withholding their two salary increments for two years and one has been given a censure entry.

They said the doctors, who have been punished, include those from Jalaun, Bareilly, Mainpuri, Siddharthnagar, Lalitpur, Ballia, Basti, Rae Bareli, Mathura, Firozabad, Bahraich, Saharanpur, and Shahjahanpur.

The deputy chief minister said providing high-class health services to the common people is the first priority of his government and warned of strict action against whoever is found negligent towards duty.

In this matter, clarification has been sought from Joint Director Dr. Neena Verma in the Directorate General of Health.