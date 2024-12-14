UP govt revs up preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, set to transform fair area in 10 days

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the world’s largest gathering celebrating Sanatan culture, set to take place next year in Teerthraj Prayagraj.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, plans are underway to completely decorate the fair area within the next 10 days.

Officials have instructed personnel to expedite the implementation of preparations, emphasising the need for collective effort over the next two and a half months to ensure the success of this grand event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹5,500 crore for the Maha Kumbh during his visit to Prayagraj on Friday.

Highlighting the scale of preparations for the 45-day mega event, the Prime Minister said that the arrangements being made are truly monumental and that the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is poised to create history. Both PM Modi and CM Yogi expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preparations, which have boosted the morale of the officials involved.

After the departure of the PM and the CM on Friday evening, officials convened a meeting to outline the action plan for the next 10 days.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant on Saturday stated, “In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, the fair area will be fully decorated within the next 10 days. All officials are working with utmost dedication, and this level of effort will continue non-stop over the next two and a half months, from the start of the fair to its conclusion.”

Post the visit of the PM and CM, the focus has shifted to expediting and completing all tasks within the stipulated timeframe. The construction of the pontoon bridge is progressing swiftly, with the channelisation work nearing completion.

Key projects, including lighting, tents, and beautification, are advancing rapidly to ensure readiness within the designated timeline, he added.