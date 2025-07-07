UP govt reviving Tilodaki Ganga in Ayodhya to boost religious tourism

The revival of the ancient river Tilodaki Ganga (also known as Trilochana) is progressing fast in Ayodhya as part of the district’s developmental activities.

According to the local belief, the river originated from the ‘Taposthali’ (worship place) of Rishi Ramanak. The river’s source, located about 3 km south of Sohawal Bazaar near Panditpur village, is considered the sacred origin point of the Tilodaki Ganga.

Advertisement

Recognising the historical and spiritual importance of Tilodaki Ganga, the Ayodhya district administration has undertaken its revival through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). The river flows through three development blocks—Sohawal, Masodha, and Purabazar—as well as Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area, eventually merging with the Saryu River. It irrigates five Gram panchayats in Sohawal block, passes through Masodha, enters the municipal limits, and finally traverses four gram panchayats in Purabazar before meeting the Saryu River.

Advertisement

The Tilodaki Ganga stretches over 25 km, out of which 11 km have already been demarcated and revived. So far, this effort has generated 43,703 person-days of employment and provided livelihoods to around 3,100 families. Over 10,000 saplings are being planted along the riverbanks.

The Tilodaki River holds deep spiritual significance, particularly at Panditpur and Yagyavedi, where the Kushodapatini Amavasya fair was traditionally held during Bhadon. Pilgrims used to gather here for ritual baths, prayers, and charity at the ghats. With the river’s decline, these age-old traditions faded—but its revival now aims to restore this sacred legacy.

Post-revival, the river will help raise the groundwater level in surrounding areas, improving irrigation and boosting agricultural yield. It will also help resolve waterlogging issues in both rural and urban settlements. Plantation drives along the river are contributing to environmental preservation. Additionally, in an effort to protect Ayodhya’s ancient heritage, the creation of Vedic forests using the Miyawaki method has begun.

Officials here on Monday said a total of 58 gram panchayats will host Vedic forests, where nearly 5 lakh saplings will be planted. These forests will be named after sages from the Ramayana era, such as Vashishtha, Agastya, Valmiki, Atri, and Shringi, as well as prominent woman scholars like Gargi, Maitreyi, Arundhati, Sati Satarupa, and Lopamudra. Indigenous species such as sheesham, arjun, neem, gahua, peepal, pakad, banyan, moringa, putrajeeva, lemon, and harsingar are being planted.

These forests are being developed through the convergence of MGNREGA and State Finance Commission funds. A total of 2.5 lakh person-days will be generated under this initiative, out of which 35,000 person-days have already been achieved, thus providing employment to over 2,000 families.

The revival of Tilodaki Ganga is not merely about restoring the river’s flow; it is a living embodiment of the Yogi government’s integrated vision of “culture, nature, and prosperity.” This project sets an example by combining religious rejuvenation, employment generation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development.

The revival of Tilodaki Ganga is a powerful step toward reestablishing Ayodhya’s spiritual heritage. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this effort is not only revitalising cultural and religious consciousness but also emerging as a model initiative in the domains of employment, environmental conservation, water management, and biodiversity.