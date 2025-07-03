UP govt renames Watershed Committee as ‘Jalagam Samiti’ to reinforce its local identity

The Yogi Adityanath government has taken significant steps to strengthen water conservation and land management efforts across rural Uttar Pradesh. As part of this initiative, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted Watershed Committees at the Gram Panchayat level, in line with the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0.

These committees will function under the leadership of the Gram Pradhan to ensure effective conservation, management, and development of local water resources.

Advertisement

According to G S Naveen, Chief Executive Officer of the State Level Nodal Agency under the Fallow Land Development Department, said on Thursday that CM Adityanath has long prioritised the conservation of water and the promotion of natural resources.

Advertisement

Over the past eight years, the state government has constructed thousands of check dams, ponds, and reservoirs, successfully implementing key initiatives such as ‘Per Drop More Crop’ and ‘Catch the Rain’, to make water available to every field.

Building on this momentum, the government has now rebranded the Watershed Committees as ‘Jalagam Samitis’, a term rooted in local language and identity. This renaming aims to create a deeper connection between the initiative and rural communities, thereby enhancing public engagement and understanding of the scheme’s objectives.

The Chief Executive Officer further stated that the Jalagam Samiti, led by the Gram Pradhan, will be responsible for preparing action plans that reflect local priorities. These committees will implement water conservation and land management schemes with active participation from Panchayati Raj institutions, interdepartmental coordination, and community involvement.

Moving forward, all departments, district-level officers, and stakeholders will refer to the committee as Jalagam Samiti in official correspondence and documentation. Relevant officials have been directed to make the necessary administrative updates to reflect this change.