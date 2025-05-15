UP govt proposes major stamp duty relief to boost women’s property ownership

Reaffirming its commitment to women empowerment, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to boost women’s financial independence by expanding stamp duty exemptions on property ownership.

The Stamp and Registration Department has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. It has proposed increasing the current 1% stamp duty discount—from property transfers up to Rs 10 lakh to those up to Rs 1 crore—in favor of women, officials here on Thursday said.

Advertisement

If approved, this move is expected to significantly increase property registrations in the names of women, thereby advancing financial inclusion and reinforcing women’s empowerment across the state.

Advertisement

The proposal has garnered praise from various quarters, particularly women’s rights advocates. Social workers from Lucknow, Vanshika Ahuja and Isha Shukla, lauded the initiative, stating that the stamp duty concession on property worth Rs 1 crore would not only boost women’s economic security but also enhance their social standing.

They emphasized that such policy measures could serve as a milestone in advancing gender equity, especially in rural areas where women’s ownership and participation in property matters remains limited.

Throughout his tenure, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prioritized women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. Initiatives like Mission Shakti Abhiyan, which trains women and girls in self-defence, and welfare schemes such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which support girls’ education and financial well-being, have contributed to positioning Uttar Pradesh as a safer and more progressive state for women.

This latest proposal further builds on that foundation, aiming to empower women not just in principle, but through concrete legal and economic ownership—strengthening their role in both households and society at large.