UP govt plans statewide grand ceremonies for Govardhan Puja

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the organisation of grand cow worship ceremonies in shelters across the state for Govardhan Puja, ensuring meticulous arrangements to honour cows.

The guidelines mandate thorough cleanliness, hygiene, and access to clean drinking water at temporary shelters, conservation centers, Kanha Gaushalas, and Kanji Houses dedicated to the care of stray cattle.

Officials said here on Tuesday that public representatives, including ministers, MPs, and MLAs, have been directed to attend the Govardhan Puja in their respective constituencies to emphasise their significance whereas district-level officials have been told to lead a special cleanliness drive ahead of the Puja. Additionally, special programs will promote cow service and protection.

The Yogi Government also emphasises the use of Diwali items, including diyas and idols crafted from cow dung, encouraging the market availability of these products.

In preparation for Diwali, a focused campaign is underway to protect stray cows in urban areas, aiming to foster public reverence and compassion for cows.

This initiative reflects not only religious values but also the cultural sensitivity of society toward cow protection. By organising such events across districts on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, including cow worship and other spiritual activities, the Yogi Government is actively preserving cultural heritage alongside animal welfare.

Govardhan Puja, a significant part of Indian tradition, embodies society’s compassion toward cows and strengthens cultural roots. Through this initiative, the state government seeks to celebrate Govardhan Puja with heightened grandeur, symbolizing protection and respect for cows.