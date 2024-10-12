UP Govt making comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth travel for devotees attending Mahakumbh

To ensure that devotees not only experience the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh, but also enjoy a smooth and convenient journey, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented several key initiatives to simplify access to Prayagraj, particularly by road.

From improving road networks to providing parking facilities, digital signboards, shuttle buses, e-rickshaws, and emergency plans, every detail has been meticulously addressed. These measures will serve as a significant milestone in making Mahakumbh 2025 a safe, well-organized, and unforgettable event.

Officials here on Saturday said for Mahakumbh 2025, with crore of devotees expected to arrive in Prayagraj from across the country, the government has identified seven key routes to ensure smooth traffic flow. Special plans are being developed to facilitate unobstructed travel for devotees on these routes.

Sources said the seven major routes, along with the estimated percentage of devotees, include 21% from the Jaunpur route, 16% from the Varanasi route, 12% from the Mirzapur route, 18% from the Rewa route, 14% from the Kanpur route, 10% from the Lucknow route, and 9% from the Ayodhya-Pratapgarh route. Tailored traffic management plans have been created for each of these routes to ensure a seamless journey.

Traffic arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025 will vary between regular days and major festival days. A one-way traffic system will be enforced on the identified routes to prevent congestion and ensure a smooth, uninterrupted flow of vehicles. This will help avoid traffic jams and provide a hassle-free travel experience for the devotees.

In anticipation of the large influx of devotees during Mahakumbh 2025, special attention has been given to parking arrangements. The government has planned the construction of 101 parking areas with a capacity to accommodate 5 lakh vehicles. Of these, 30 parking spaces will be designated for heavy vehicles and 71 for light vehicles.

Additionally, 20 parking areas will be developed as satellite towns, providing devotees with all basic amenities. This initiative aims to manage the vehicle crowd effectively and ensure passenger convenience. Furthermore, 67 district parking areas and 34 fairground parking spaces will also be constructed to ensure smooth parking for devotees.

The vast expanse of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the movement of lakhs of devotees present a significant challenge. To address this, the fair area will be divided into 10 zones, all interconnected by 30 pontoon bridges. This arrangement ensures that devotees can move easily from one area to another without facing any difficulties.

In addition, shuttle buses and e-rickshaw services will be made available to facilitate smooth transportation within the fair area. A total of 550 shuttle buses and 20,000 e-rickshaws will be deployed to help devotees navigate various parts of the fair, minimizing walking distances and enhancing overall convenience.

A notable feature of Mahakumbh 2025 is the extensive incorporation of digital technology by the government. A total of 100 digital signages and 80 visual managed displays (VMD) will be installed throughout the fair area.

These digital signages and display boards will provide devotees with easy access to traffic routes, information about the fair area, parking availability, and other essential details. This initiative aims to enhance the overall experience for attendees by ensuring they have all the necessary information at their fingertips.