UP govt launches temple renovation and tourism plan to preserve state’s cultural heritage

In a bid to preserve and promote Uttar Pradesh’s rich religious and cultural heritage, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has unveiled an ambitious plan for large-scale renovation and tourism development of temples across the state.

Officials here on Saturday said the initiative includes the rejuvenation of the ancient ashrams of sages Bhrigu and Durvasa, along with the redevelopment of a prominent Jain temple. With a special focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Tourism Department has prepared a detailed roadmap to transform these sacred sites into vibrant centres of heritage tourism.

The plan includes beautification of the Chitragupt Temple at Bhrigu Ashram in Ballia, development of the Hanuman Temple complex at Tendua Patti Farsatar Mouza Holpur, and the Udasin Math in Basantpur village. In Azamgarh, the project will cover Bhairav Baba sthal in Maharajganj and the Ram Janaki Temple in Mishrapur.

Other locations include the Durvasa Rishi Ashram in Phulpur Pawai (Azamgarh), Shri Veera Baba Brahma Sthan in Duari village (Mau), and the Phoolmati Devi Temple in Sadar, Kannauj. Additionally, tourism development at the sites associated with the late Saint Paramhans Baba in Dhannipur, Singhpur Bansgaon (Azamgarh) has also been included.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has consistently worked to promote religious tourism. Along with major spiritual centres like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura, the state is focusing on bringing lesser-known ancient temples and pilgrimage sites onto the global tourism map. In 2024, over 65 crore tourists visited various destinations in Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the success of these initiatives.

One of the key contributors to this growth is the Homestay Policy-2025, which incentivises and supports local residents in converting their homes into tourist accommodations near religious and cultural destinations. This not only enhances lodging options for visitors but also empowers local communities through tourism-driven income. Additionally, the formation of a dedicated board for the welfare of temple priests and a new policy for temple restoration are also noteworthy steps.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made the beautification, restoration, and structural strengthening of religious sites a key government priority. These efforts are not only safeguarding Uttar Pradesh’s cultural and spiritual heritage but are also promoting local employment, business, and the tourism service industry.

The renovation of religious places — from the ashrams of sages Bhrigu and Durvasa to Jain temples and other sacred sites — will enhance facilities for devotees and elevate the state’s cultural heritage on the global stage. This initiative marks a significant step towards establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading destination for religious tourism.