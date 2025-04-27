UP Govt launches major crackdown on illegal encroachments along Nepal border

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major campaign against illegal encroachments and unrecognized religious institutions in districts bordering Nepal.

Between April 25 and 27, numerous encroachments on valuable border land were cleared as part of this initiative to reclaim state-owned territory, officials disclosed on Sunday.

Advertisement

In Bahraich’s Nanpara tehsil, a total of 227 illegal encroachments on government land within 0–10 km of the India-Nepal border were identified.

Advertisement

Following the removal of 63 encroachments earlier, an additional 26 were cleared between April 25–27, bringing the total to 89. No religious or educational structures were found at these sites.

Further action was taken against 17 unrecognized madrasas in Shravasti district — seven in Jamunha tehsil and ten in Bhinga tehsil — which were shut down due to missing documentation.

Additionally, under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, action is ongoing in 119 cases of illegal encroachments, both temporary and permanent, within the 0–15 km area adjacent to the India-Nepal border.

In Siddharthnagar district’s Naugarh tehsil, illegal encroachments were confirmed at five locations within 10 km of the border, including the construction of a mosque and a madrasa. Investigations and legal proceedings are underway under the guidance of senior officials.

Illegal constructions have also been identified at six sites in Shohratgarh tehsil. In Maharajganj district, illegal encroachments have been detected in the Farenda, Nautanwa, and Nichlaul tehsils.

While one case is pending in court, eviction and demolition actions are progressing in the remaining cases under Section 67(1) of the Revenue Code.

In Balrampur district, seven illegal encroachments on government land were identified — five in Balrampur tehsil and two in Tulsipur tehsil. Two illegal occupants vacated the land voluntarily, while eviction proceedings are ongoing against the others.

The Yogi government has made it clear that illegal occupations and unrecognized religious or educational institutions within 10 km of the Nepal border will not be tolerated.

Officials have been instructed to remove identified encroachments swiftly and maintain continuous monitoring of the border areas.