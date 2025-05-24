UP govt intensifies efforts to minimize loss and damage from weather-related disasters

In the wake of unexpected and extreme weather events during the peak summer month of May — including unseasonal rainfall, strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning strikes — the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up its efforts to minimize damage and safeguard lives and property across the state.

According to official data here on Saturday, nearly three dozen people lost their lives during the recent pre-monsoon showers, highlighting the growing unpredictability and severity of weather conditions.

Advertisement

With the full monsoon season (June to September) still ahead, the government is adopting a proactive and comprehensive strategy to reduce disaster-related casualties and damage.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed departments to ensure timely alerts and public awareness campaigns. The focus is on educating people about precautionary measures, especially during lightning and storm events.

Citizens are being advised to stay indoors during adverse weather, avoid open fields, tall trees, metal structures, and water sources, and download safety apps like Damini or Sachet for real-time updates. Emergency helpline numbers are also being actively promoted for immediate assistance.

Officials said recognizing that climate-related disasters are no longer confined to the monsoon, the government is working to strengthen its disaster management infrastructure.

Plans are underway to bolster district-level Emergency Operation Centers and launch a Lightning Safety Program to educate the public about life-saving practices during thunderstorms.

In addition to early warnings and preparedness, the government is also committed to swift post-disaster support. Families affected by weather-related tragedies are being provided both emotional and financial assistance without delay, ensuring that no one is left behind in times of crisis.

The Meteorological Department is already working on setting up a lightning detection system. After directions from the Chief Minister to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the government has decided to install an advanced lightning detection system across the state using Time of Arrival (TOA) technology. This system is more accurate in predicting the time and location of lightning strikes. It can warn people at least 30 minutes before lightning is likely to strike in a specific area.

The installation of this system has already started in phases.