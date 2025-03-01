UP Govt intensifies crackdown on land encroachments

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on land encroachments, ensuring that government land remains free from illegal occupation.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against land mafias, more than 68,000 hectares of encroached land have been reclaimed across the state.

Officials stated on Saturday that, to prevent re-encroachment, an innovative initiative has been launched in Shravasti, where the district administration is installing plaques on government land with complete ownership details.

This step, aligned with CM Yogi’s vision, aims to ensure transparency and protect public land. The Shravasti model is set to become a benchmark for similar efforts across the state.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated that, under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, continuous action is being taken to free government land from illegal encroachments.

As part of this effort, plaques are now being installed on vacant government land, clearly marking them as government-owned. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting illegal occupation.

He further explained that, in 397 Gram Panchayats, several government lands exist only in official records, making them vulnerable to encroachment. The plaques will include details such as land type, category, area, Gram Sabha, and Gata number, eliminating any chances of false ownership claims.

He informed that the total number of government ghats in the three tehsils of Shravasti, Ikauna, Jamunha, and Bhinga is 1,49,239, covering a total area of 26,650.8177 hectares.

Before 2017, due to the negligence of previous governments, illegal land encroachments had become a major challenge.

In many cases, influential individuals and land mafias had occupied government land, causing revenue losses and obstructing development projects. Recognizing this issue, the Yogi government took decisive steps to reclaim government land from encroachers, ensuring better governance and land security.

DM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi further stated that any attempt to remove the plaques, tamper with government land, or illegally occupy it will lead to strict action under the Public Property Damage Prevention Act. Offenders will face legal consequences, including fines.

He mentioned that the installation of these plaques will help in identifying and securing government land while also raising public awareness that such land belongs to the government and encroachment is illegal. This move is expected to deter land mafias and illegal occupants.

The plaques will display detailed land information, making it easier for citizens to distinguish between government and privately owned land, thereby reducing disputes over land ownership.

The Yogi Government is considering expanding this initiative across Uttar Pradesh to ensure better protection of government land and stricter action against encroachers.

By improving land identification and transparency, this initiative is expected to significantly reduce illegal occupations in the future. It marks a major step towards making Uttar Pradesh a law-abiding and well-governed state.