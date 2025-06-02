UP govt installs 272 km of fencing to curb human-wildlife conflicts

The Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department has undertaken comprehensive and impactful initiatives to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and between 2023–24 and 2024–25, approximately 231 kilometres of chain-link fencing and 41 kilometres of solar fencing were installed across forest areas.

These efforts have significantly enhanced the safety of both wildlife and rural communities, including their livestock, which live near forest boundaries.

Advertisement

A key part of this strategy involves the deployment of ‘Bagh Mitras’, trained by the department, who are playing a vital role in bridging the gap between local communities and forest management. These volunteers not only promote wildlife conservation but also support conflict prevention through awareness programs and real-time response coordination.

Advertisement

State Forest department officials here on Monday said the department has introduced several innovative measures to protect both wildlife and the lives and livelihoods of villagers residing near forest zones. Among these, the large-scale construction of chain-link fencing stands out as a highly effective intervention.

Specifically, in 2023–24, about 125 km of chain-link fencing and 21 km of solar fencing were installed, followed by 106 km of chain-link and 20 km of solar fencing in 2024–25. These barriers have proven successful in deterring wildlife from straying into human settlements, thereby reducing crop damage, human casualties, and incidents involving domestic animals entering forest areas and falling prey to wild predators, officials claimed.

The selection and training of ‘Bagh Mitras’ for villages bordering tiger reserves — as well as the Lion Safari in Etawah — has emerged as a particularly effective initiative. These community volunteers help foster a sense of trust between villagers and the Forest Department by conducting regular awareness meetings that cover wildlife safety measures, animal behavioural patterns, and emergency response protocols.

To strengthen these initiatives, the State Disaster Mitigation Fund has facilitated the procurement of advanced surveillance and tracking equipment. These include drones, GPS devices, camera traps, and other modern tools that are instrumental in monitoring wildlife movements and preventing incursions into inhabited areas.

Regular patrolling and intensive monitoring are now being conducted, particularly along forest borders. Through real-time tracking, the department can promptly respond to any wildlife-related emergencies, thereby enhancing safety for both people and animals.