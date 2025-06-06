UP govt gears up for international branding of state tourism at PATA 2025 in Thailand

In a major push to promote Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural, spiritual, and historical legacy on the global stage, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to showcase the state’s tourism potential at an international platform.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is actively preparing for a grand participation in the upcoming Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) 2025, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from August 26 to 28, 2025.

The event will serve as a powerful platform for Uttar Pradesh to project itself as an attractive destination for both international tourists and investors. This will elevate the tourism potential and economy of the state to new heights.

State Tourism Department officials here on Friday said that at the upcoming PATA Bangkok 2025, the UP Tourism Department will showcase its cultural, spiritual, and historical richness through a beautifully designed 36-square-meter stall, highlighting major attractions such as Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti under the Buddhist Circuit, as well as Varanasi, Ayodhya, and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

The stall will be equipped with LED wall screens and auto-navigation displays, offering dynamic visuals of the state’s scenic tourist spots. An Augmented Reality (AR) based digital touch panel will allow visitors to take selfies with the stunning backdrops of six major destinations in Uttar Pradesh.

Guests will also get to explore the rich tradition of local handicrafts and the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. In addition, the exhibit will feature creative displays of historic temples, their unique architecture, and spiritual significance, offering visitors a deep glimpse into Uttar Pradesh’s rich religious and cultural legacy.

Going beyond the exhibition, the UP government will also organise a one-day international roadshow in Bangkok, either before or after the main event. This roadshow is expected to draw over 100 stakeholders, including travel traders, travel media, and influencers. It will be hosted at one of Bangkok’s top hotels—The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, or Radisson Blu Plaza—featuring seminars and workshops focused on UP’s tourism packages and investment opportunities.

The event will also include a showcase of photos, films, and promotional materials. English-speaking officers and local interpreters will be available to brief visitors, helping to strengthen UP’s global appeal.