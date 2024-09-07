UP govt fully committed to women’s safety, achieves 100% case resolution

Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of addressing women-related issues nationwide, the state has maintained this distinction for several years.

The Uttar Pradesh Women Power Line (1090) is a major contributor to this success. According to 2023 data from the helpline, the department has successfully translated CM Yogi’s vision into action, achieving a 100% resolution rate for women’s complaints.

Over the past 19 months, more than 6 lakh complaints have been addressed within the designated time frame.

Specifically, in 2023, 409,433 out of 409,434 complaints were resolved, with just one default call. As of August 30, 2024, 83.92% of the cases have been addressed, with the remaining complaints on track for resolution within the stipulated time. 3,04,481 calls were registered during this period, of which 2,55,535 cases have been resolved. These impressive figures underscore CM Yogi Adityanath’s unwavering commitment to women’s safety and dignity.

Women Power Line Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Padmaja Chauhan stated here on Saturday that, in alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, complaints about women are being addressed on a priority basis, with immediate assistance being provided when needed.

She highlighted that in 2023, an average of 1,122 complaints were resolved daily, with a significant number of 1,70,734 complaints successfully addressed through counseling. Additionally, FIRs were registered in 62,667 cases. To ensure prompt assistance, all remaining calls were forwarded to relevant departments, such as Dial-112, the Fire Department, and Crime World.

The highest number of complaints last year—56,973, or 13.92% of the total—were related to internet and social media issues. Similarly, 5,460 family-related cases were resolved through online counseling, representing 1.33% of all complaints. Additionally, 994 cases of backing up accounted for 0.24% of the total complaints.

Among the districts, Lucknow recorded the highest number of complaints with 40,972 cases, followed by Kanpur city with 18,358, Prayagraj with 14,698, Azamgarh with 12,388, and Gorakhpur with 12,354. This distribution of complaints among districts provides a comprehensive view of the issue and the areas that need more attention.

In terms of cases transferred to police stations for further action, Lucknow led with 5,547 cases, followed by Kanpur City with 3,218, Prayagraj with 2,495, Unnao with 1,865, and Jaunpur with 1,857 cases.

Women Power Line Media Coordinator, Deputy Superintendent of Police( DSP) Vinod Yadav, reported that from January to August 30 this year, 3,04,481 calls were registered on the helpline. Of these, 2,55,535 cases, or 83.92%, have already been resolved, while efforts are underway to address the remaining calls swiftly.

On average, 1,047 complaints were resolved daily, with 1,70,734 cases handled through counseling. FIRs were lodged in 36,260 cases. The rest of the calls were forwarded to relevant departments, such as Dial-112, the Fire Department, and those dealing with crime-related matters, ensuring immediate assistance.

By August, the highest number of complaints—43,894 or 14.42%—were related to internet and social media issues. Additionally, 3,352 family-related cases were resolved through online family counseling, accounting for 1.10% of all complaints, while 558 cases of postponement made up 0.18% of the total.

Similarly, Lucknow had the highest number of cases transferred to police stations for further action, with 3,820, followed by Kanpur City with 2,270, Prayagraj with 1,764, Gorakhpur with 1,284, and Unnao with 1,259.