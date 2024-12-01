UP govt ensures use of bamboo and wood in building camps and entry gates at Mahakumbh 2025

The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 is not only a spiritual and cultural spectacle but also a significant source of employment for thousands of workers from across the country.

As preparations gain momentum, the event is providing livelihood opportunities to labourers and craftsmen from various states, who are contributing to the construction of temporary camps and infrastructure in the holy city of Prayagraj.

With crores of pilgrims from India and abroad expected to attend the event, a vast number of eco-friendly camps are being set up to accommodate the visitors. Workers from other states play a crucial role in building these sustainable structures, ensuring that the event aligns with environmental goals.

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh government is working to make the Prayagraj Mahakumbh a grand, clean, and well-organised event. One of the key goals is to keep the Kumbh Mela area completely free from polythene. Organisations setting up temporary camps and saints participating in the event are supporting this initiative.

Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi said here on Sunday that over 8,000 organisations are expected to set up camps this time, which is 1.5 times more than the previous Kumbh. Out of these, 4,500 organisations are dedicated to spreading the teachings of Sanatan Dharma through their camps.

These organisations have prioritised the use of eco-friendly materials like bamboo for building their camps and entry gates, ensuring that the event aligns with environmental sustainability while promoting religious and cultural values.

Mahant Ram Das of Devaraha Baba Nyas Manch, overseeing camp construction under the Shastri Bridge, emphasised that the spirit of the “kutiya culture” is best reflected in bamboo-built camps. This tradition aligns with the essence of living on the sandy banks of the Triveni with sacrifice and restraint during Mahakumbh or Magh Mela. Similarly, in the Akhara area, 32 bamboo cottages are being built in Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani.

To meet the demand for these eco-friendly camps and gateways, over 25,000 artisans and labourers from five states — Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh — are working tirelessly. Artisans from Bihar’s Purnia district said that more than 7,000 workers from four districts of Bihar are currently engaged in constructing bamboo huts, yajna halls, and meditation rooms.

Another craftsman revealed that he has been tasked with building 32 bamboo cottages within 15 days, reflecting the high demand for sustainable and culturally rooted structures at this grand spiritual event.

Notably, Mahakumbh 2025 is being set up over an expansive area of 4,000 hectares, divided into 25 sectors. Each sector will house over 400 organisations, creating massive employment opportunities for thousands of people.

In addition to workers from other states, the event has generated significant work for locals. Skilled artisans from areas like Daraganj, Hetapatti, Malwa Chhatnag, and Jhunsi, known for their expertise in constructing camps for the Magh Mela, are in high demand.

Local workers specialising in putting up tents and setting up camps are also benefiting from the preparations, reflecting Mahakumbh’s role in boosting the local economy while celebrating spirituality and culture.