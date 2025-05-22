UP govt efforts for turtle conservation start showing results

In a remarkable push toward wildlife preservation, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken unprecedented measures to conserve turtle species across the state.

Known for his deep compassion toward animals, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prioritised turtle conservation as a key environmental initiative.

Advertisement

As people across the globe celebrate ‘World Turtle Day’ on May 23 to raise awareness about the protection and biological significance of turtles, Uttar Pradesh stands out with its proactive efforts.

Advertisement

Turtles are considered one of the oldest and longest-living creatures on Earth and play a vital role in maintaining aquatic ecosystems. Often referred to as the “cleaners of water bodies,” these creatures help control pollution in rivers, ponds, and lakes. In recognition of their ecological and cultural importance, especially as the revered Kurma Avatar in Indian tradition, the UP government has intensified its conservation efforts.

Under this initiative, turtles rescued from illegal trafficking in other states are being relocated and protected in Uttar Pradesh. Several conservation centres have been established, including those in Kukrail, Sarnath, and Chambal, along with a dedicated Turtle Sanctuary near Prayagraj. These centres serve as safe habitats and breeding grounds for various turtle species.

Of the 30 turtle species found in India, 15 can be seen in Uttar Pradesh alone. The state’s Forest Department, under the Chief Minister’s leadership, remains fully committed to protecting these ancient reptiles. Species like Katahwa, Morpankhi, Saal, and Sundari are playing an essential role in keeping water bodies clean and ecologically balanced amidst growing pollution concerns.

The Forest and Wildlife Department of Uttar Pradesh has taken several steps to stop the extinction of turtles and to prevent their illegal trade. Turtles caught in different states of North India have been brought here and rehabilitated in Uttar Pradesh. These efforts are ongoing. The state is moving forward with turtle conservation through three centres—Kukrail, Sarnath, and Chambal.

Under the Namami Gange projects, work has also begun to identify and protect turtles and their natural habitats. A turtle sanctuary has been set up near Prayagraj.

Arvind Yadav, DFO of Prayagraj, said that the sanctuary was established in 2020. It covers a 30 km of the catchment areas of the River Ganga and surrounding coastal areas. It stretches across three districts—starting from Kothari Meja in Prayagraj, passing through Mirzapur and Bhadohi, and reaches up to Uparwar.

Notably, there are 30 species of turtles found in India, out of which 15 species are found in Uttar Pradesh. These include Brahmani, Pacheda, Kori Pacheda, Kalitoh, Kala Kacchua, Haldi Baath Kacchua, Saal Kacchua Tilakdhari, Dhor Kacchua, Bhootkatha Kacchua, Pahadi Trikutki Kacchua, Sundari Kacchua, Morpankhi Kacchua, Katahwa Litherhwa, Syontar Fighter, Parvati Kacchua, and others.

Anuradha Vemuri, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), UP, mentioned on Thursday that under the guidance of the state government, the Forest and Wildlife Department is continuously working for turtle conservation.