UP govt digitises National Family Benefit Scheme for transparency and ease

The National Family Benefit Scheme – designed to provide relief to poor and vulnerable families – has been made more transparent, efficient, and people-friendly in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, eligible families no longer have to make repeated visits for financial assistance. The entire process from application to payment is now digital and accountable at every stage.

Officials said here on Friday that as per the new framework, the government will ensure that beneficiaries receive their financial aid within 75 days of applying. In case of any delays, rather than dragging the case through lengthy procedures, approval will be obtained directly from the district-level committee to facilitate immediate payment. This means that needy families will no longer have to wait for state-level approvals – bringing timely relief to those who have long awaited assistance.

To ensure effective implementation, district social welfare officers have been given key responsibilities. They must ensure that the applicant has not already received aid under the scheme. Upon verification, the final list of eligible beneficiaries will be prepared and submitted before the approval committee within seven days.

The approved list will then be uploaded to the portal with digital signatures. Funds will be transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). In case of budgetary constraints, District Magistrates can authorize payments as per treasury rules to prevent any delays in benefit disbursal.

Special provisions have been made for emergency circumstances. In such cases, the District Magistrate and Social Welfare Officer will verify applications using digital signatures, enabling instant payments upon approval. A helpline number (14568) has been launched at the command centre for grievance redressal, where beneficiaries can register their complaints.

The UP government has also prioritized widespread promotion of the scheme. Lists of beneficiaries and eligibility criteria will be publicly displayed during tehsil-level meetings. Additionally, hoardings, posters, and handbills will be used to ensure maximum outreach so more people can benefit.

On the technology front, improvements are also underway. Similar to scholarship schemes that require Aadhaar seeding confirmation, the family benefit scheme will soon feature Aadhaar-based live verification to instantly check account status – ensuring transparency and real-time tracking.

The UP government remains committed to reaching every needy household and simplifying their lives. Under the National Family Benefit Scheme, financial support of ₹30,000 is provided to the dependent family member of a deceased earning head (aged 18 to 60 years), provided the family’s annual income does not exceed ₹56,460 in urban areas and ₹46,080 in rural areas.

By making this scheme more transparent and efficient, the Yogi government is ensuring that no eligible family is left without help. In FY 2024–25 alone, the government has provided benefits to 1,08,883 bereaved families, incurring a total expenditure of ₹326.64 crore.