UP govt clears new homestay policy to boost religious, tourism hospitality

In a major boost to tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast (B&B) and Homestay Policy-2025.

The policy aims to provide more accessible and comfortable accommodation options for devotees and tourists visiting the state’s religious and tourist destinations.

The initiative addresses a long-standing issue of accommodation shortages during peak travel seasons at prominent sites. According to the Tourism Department, it is common for hotels at major religious and tourist destinations to be fully booked, leaving visitors with limited or no lodging options. The new policy seeks to resolve this challenge by enabling local residents to offer homestay accommodations.

Under the approved policy, any individual residing in proximity to a religious or tourist site will be allowed to register a homestay unit consisting of 1 to 6 rooms, accommodating a maximum of 12 beds. Tourists can avail of the facility for up to seven consecutive days, with provisions for extension through a renewal process.

The registration and approval of homestays will be overseen by a committee headed by the district magistrate and superintendent of police to ensure safety and compliance.

The Cabinet meeting, held at Lok Bhavan, saw the presentation of 11 proposals, out of which 10 were approved.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna informed that under the new homestay policy, only a small fee will be charged to register homestays in rural areas—ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 750. For urban and silver-category homestays, the application fee has been set at Rs 2,000.

He explained that due to Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and historical sites, the state is already a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists. However, until now, there was no state-level policy for homestays. As a result, homestay operators had to register on the central government’s NIDHI+ portal. With the new policy, they can now register easily by getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from local authorities.

Suresh Khanna further shared that the policy also includes financial support and incentives to encourage residents to offer part of their homes for tourism purposes. It will not only provide affordable and convenient accommodation for tourists but will also create new income and job opportunities for local people. Overall, it is expected to strengthen the state’s economy and tourism infrastructure.