UP govt boosts self-reliance among Divyangjans to empower them

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a significant initiative to bring ‘divyangjan’ (specially-abled) into the mainstream and make them economically self-reliant.

The “Shop Construction/Shop Operation Scheme For Rehabilitation Of PwDs” has positively transformed the lives of thousands across the state, officials here on Monday said.

Advertisement

The primary aim of the scheme is to help persons with disabilities earn a livelihood and lead a life of dignity. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries are provided financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000 for setting up, or running a shop. This includes Rs 15,000 as a loan and Rs 5,000 as a grant for construction, while Rs 10,000 for shop operation is given with 75% loan and 25% grant.

Advertisement

The initiative not only offers financial backing to the differently-abled, but also instills the confidence among them to start independent ventures. Many beneficiaries who once relied on aid are now successfully running their businesses and inspiring others.

In FY 2024–25, the government allocated Rs 1.06 crore for the scheme, out of which Rs 1.05 crore has already been utilised to benefit 1046 individuals. The impact of this initiative goes beyond economic gain—it has restored a sense of dignity and self-worth among beneficiaries. From tea stalls and mobile repair shops to stationery and general stores, these small businesses have enabled persons with disabilities to support their families and serve as role models in their communities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently emphasised inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of governance reach the last person in society. Guided by the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, this scheme is a reflection of the government’s commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities.

The UP government believes that disability is not a limitation, but a condition that can be overcome with the right support. The Shop Construction/Operation Scheme has not only offered economic opportunities, but also fostered equality and dignity in society.