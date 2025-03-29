UP govt bans illegal slaughterhouses and meat sales near religious places

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and banned meat sales within 500 metres of religious places.

State Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat on Saturday instructed all District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners to immediately close illegal slaughterhouses and enforce the ban on the sale of meat near religious places.

Citing orders issued in 2014 and 2017, the state government has clarified that meat sales near religious places and illegal slaughterhouses will be completely banned.

District-level committees have been formed under the chairmanship of District Magistrates to ensure effective implementation of the decision. The committee will include officials from the Police, Pollution Control Board, Animal Husbandry Department, Transport Department, Labour Department, Health Department, and Food Safety Administration.

On April 6, 2025, a special ban will be enforced on Ram Navami, completely prohibiting animal slaughter and meat sales.

Under the provisions of the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and the Food Safety Acts of 2006 and 2011, the UP government has directed officials to take strict punitive action against those who violate the orders.