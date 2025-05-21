UP Government’s irrigation drive transforms lives of over two crore farmers

In a landmark move to boost agricultural productivity, the Uttar Pradesh government has created or restored 50 lakh hectares of cultivable land, enabling farmers to grow more crops and increase their earnings.

These efforts underscore the government’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a more sustainable and profitable sector.

Irrigation department officials said on Wednesday that by expanding access to irrigation, over two crore farmers have witnessed a significant rise in income. In just the past year, 394 irrigation projects were completed, benefiting 64 lakh farmers.

Over the past eight years, more than 1,100 irrigation projects have been approved, many of which are now complete. These initiatives are a cornerstone of the state’s mission to position Uttar Pradesh as a model agricultural state.

Where water scarcity once hampered farming, robust irrigation infrastructure—including canals, ponds, and borewells—has transformed the landscape. Regions once considered unsuitable for cultivation are now producing bountiful harvests, improving farmers’ livelihoods and strengthening the rural economy.

According to official data, the 394 projects completed in the past year alone have provided tangible benefits to lakhs of farmers. The government is now working to ensure that the majority of the state’s agricultural land is connected to reliable irrigation systems in the coming years.

In addition to large-scale infrastructure, the Yogi government is actively promoting micro-irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems to ensure optimal water use. These innovations prevent water wastage and provide timely irrigation to crops.

The government also plans to launch several public utility irrigation projects, including underground water conservation and recharge initiatives. The ultimate goal is to ensure that every farmer in Uttar Pradesh has access to efficient irrigation and can reap greater profits from agriculture.