The Uttar Pradesh government announced an annual pension of Rs 6000 to women in the state who have been given triple talaq by their husbands.

Maulana Saif Abbas, Shia religious leader said the government should look more into the education of children and their problem of housing which will be better than giving Rs 500 to triple talaq victims.

On the decision, Sunni cleric Maulana Sufiana said, ” Politics has been done on this issue. It is to be seen what justice the government wants to do by giving Rs 500 per month as pension.”

All India Women’s Personal Law Board president Shahista Ambar said, ” The government’s initiative is good but the amount is very low. It will be difficult to meet the basic needs with Rs 6,000 annual pension.”

The triple talaq was declared unconstitutional in August this year after a Bill was passed by both the houses and President gave his assent to declare it to be a law.

The Supreme Court had on August 2017 declared “triple talaq” unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality before the law and directed the government to enact a law on the issue.