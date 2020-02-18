The fourth budget of the Yogi Adityanath government for 2020-2021 was tabled on Tuesday which focused on infrastructure and welfare projects in the state.

A total of Rs 5.12 lakh crore was assigned for the budget presented by finance minister Suresh Khanna focusing on infrastructure projects like Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Ganga Expressway. The budget also set aside Rs 5000 crore for a Yuva hub in every district and Rs 1200 crore for Kanya Sumangala Yojna.

For the Jewar airport which is one of the crucial projects for the Uttar Pradesh government, as it provides an alternative to Noida and Ghaziabad citizens to catch the flight, the Yogi government has allocated Rs 2000 crore for its development.

The budget also has Rs 500 crore for the Ayodhya airport.

UP CM also told that three new state universities are being setup in Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh.

For the betterment of UP Police and forensic institute in the state, the budget grants Rs 20 crore.

Apart from the airport projects, the government also allocated Rs 286 crore for Agra metro and Rs 358 crore for Kanpur metro.

While talking to the reporters, Adityanath said that the budget was designed to speed up infrastructure and social welfare with special focus on education and health.

He also said Rs 250 crore has been set aside for the “One District, One Product” scheme.

The government had also expected to earn Rs 37,500 crore from excise and Rs 23,197 crore from stamp and registration.

For the rural population, the government has announced a sum of Rs 3000 crore through the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, and for the women population in the state, the government has announced a pension scheme under which it will provide a sum of Rs 500 per month for destitute women.

The budget also aims to provide houses for Vantagiya, Musahar and Tharu communities in the state.