UP Government empowers farmers as brand ambassadors for natural farming

In a major push to promote natural and organic farming across Uttar Pradesh, the state government has launched a unique initiative that appoints farmers as brand ambassadors of sustainable agriculture.

As part of this plan, 200 natural farming practitioners have been selected to serve as role models and spread awareness about the benefits of eco-friendly farming practices.

According to officials, under this initiative, the selected farmers will undergo specialized training through the ‘Training of Trainers’ (ToT) model.

The first batch of master trainers will be prepared to conduct sessions at the divisional and district levels. This will facilitate the rapid adoption of modern yet sustainable farming techniques and encourage more farmers to shift to natural farming methods.

The initiative is being implemented under the National Mission for Natural Farming, with support from Local Natural Farming Institutions, which will assist in training and capacity building. The goal is to lay a strong foundation for natural farming in the state, making farmers more self-reliant and knowledgeable.

These brand ambassador farmers will not only receive training and recognition but will also play a critical role in spreading the message across the farming community.

They will be given a distinct identity to lead awareness campaigns and training sessions, ultimately transforming the state’s agricultural ecosystem. The initiative is expected to provide economic benefits to farmers while contributing to environmental sustainability.

A detailed deployment plan for the first batch of trainers is also being prepared, outlining the number of trainers required in each district and their areas of operation. This will help ensure effective implementation and maximize the scheme’s impact.

Officials added that by empowering farmers and encouraging natural farming practices, the UP government aims to increase farmers’ incomes, promote soil health, and lead Uttar Pradesh toward a greener and more sustainable agricultural future.