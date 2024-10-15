UP girls shine as one-day DMs and SPs, showcase leadership potential under Mission Shakti initiative

As part of its ongoing efforts to empower women and foster self-reliance, the Uttar Pradesh government recently appointed female students as District Magistrates (DMs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and other key administrative officers for a day. The initiative, launched during the Sharadiya Navratri celebrations under Mission Shakti, not only provided the students with first hand experience of the responsibilities associated with these roles, but also offered them a platform to showcase their leadership abilities, something they did successfully. In over a dozen districts, young women were appointed to positions such as DM, CDO, SDM, and SP for a day to boost their confidence. During this time, they actively listened to and resolved public grievances, officials here on Tuesday said.

Lakhimpur Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal shared that in alignment with CM Yogi’s vision and under the Mission Shakti and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programs, Agrima Dhawan, an eighth-grade student from a freedom fighter’s family, took on the role of DM. During a public hearing, she instructed officials to regulate vegetable prices. Additionally, in all seven tehsils of the district, young women symbolically served as SDMs: Bhavya Singh in Lakhimpur, Smriti Singh in Gola, Nidhi Gupta in Palia, Ananya Rastogi in Dhaurahra, Anushka Patel in Nighasan, Nandini Gupta in Mohammadi, and Khushboo Rathore in Mitauli.

In Jaunpur, DM Dinesh Chandra Singh mentioned that Sajal Gupta, the district’s top Inter student, assumed the role of DM, addressing 87 cases and resolving 14. Similarly, Mirzapur DM Priyanka Niranjan appointed Shivanshi Dwivedi as DM and Lakshmi Ratan Maurya as CDO for the day. The young leaders emphasised the importance of prioritizing women-related issues and ensuring prompt resolutions. The Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhouri said that Priyanka Kushwaha, an outstanding high school student, was appointed DM for a day. She attended the Janata Darshan, addressed grievances, and even issued directives for swift action.

Advertisement

In Shamli, DM Arvind Chauhan stated that Akanksha, the district’s intermediate topper, took on the role of DM under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, listening to complaints during Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas and directing resolutions. Sitapur DM Abhishek Anand appointed Arpita Singh as DM, Pratiksha Singh as SP, and Sandhya Mishra as CDO for a day. The young leaders conducted public hearings and resolved various issues.

In Maharajganj, DM Anunay Jha mentioned that on Ashtami, Nidhi Yadav, the district’s top high school student, served as DM. She addressed eight complaints, resolved one on the spot, and reviewed cases related to compensation, instructing officials to expedite the distribution of NH highway compensation. She also inspected Brijmanganj block. The district SP Somendra Meena appointed Goldie as SP for the day, who handled five complaints and resolved two immediately. She emphasized the importance of prioritizing cases involving women and visited the One Stop Center for inspection.

Shravasti DM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said that Rashmi Kasaudhan, a 12th-grade student, was made DM for a day, with Prachi Tiwari serving as ADM and Reena as SDM. DM Rashmi signed official documents and addressed grievances during Janta Darshan. The district SP Ghanshyam Chaurasia reported that Sarita Kumari, an 11th-grade student, took on the role of SP, while Lakshmi from the same school served as ASP. SP Sarita instructed the inspector at Bhavaninagar police station to take prompt action on a case, leading to an FIR.

In Lalitpur, DM Akshay Tripathi shared that Shivani Rajput, a ninth-grader, was appointed DM and young women in the tehsil were designated as SDMs, resolving public grievances. They handled 114 cases, with 27 resolved on the spot. Jhansi DM Avinash Kumar appointed student Aditi Sahu as DM, while in Rampur, DM Joginder Singh assigned the role to Kamini Gangwar, a meritorious 10th grader, who conducted public hearings, inspected the block, and monitored development progress, urging officials to accelerate efforts. Kasganj DM Medha Rupam stated that under Mission Shakti, Bhumika, the district’s topper, was appointed DM for a day. She addressed public grievances during Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas in Tehsil Kasganj.