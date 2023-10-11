UP: Fourth phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ will start from October 14, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting at Lok Bhavan here to launch the fourth phase of the ongoing ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign aimed at empowering women and girls and making them self-reliant.

“During this meeting on Tuesday, CM Yogi said that the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign, which is run by the state government for the safety, respect, and empowerment of women and girls, has had a positive impact on society. Now, its new phase should be started by organising a vehicle rally across the state on October 14 and making people aware of the schemes of the Central and State Governments related to women empowerment,” according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s office.

CM Yogi emphasised that women officers deployed in the field should inform women about government schemes and ensure the timely resolution of their problems based on priority, as per the release.

The Chief Minister said, “This campaign should be organised in every gram panchayat and ward and participation of village head, women police beat, lekhpal, panchayat secretary, Asha worker, Anganwadi, ANM should be ensured.”

“On this occasion, work like providing information about schemes related to women empowerment and women safety awareness launched by the Central and State Governments should be ensured. Beat officers should visit the Panchayat Bhawan once a week and resolve the problems of women. People should be informed about various government welfare schemes and efforts should be made to address the issues that arise in availing the benefits of these schemes,” he added.

“During this campaign, ‘Prabhat pheris’ for public awareness should be organized by involving the children of Basic and Secondary Education Departments across the state. Additionally, the Home Department should use the Public Address System for the awareness campaign of Mission Shakti. All departments associated with Mission Shakti Abhiyan should organize awareness programs on October 14 and 15. Following this, department-wise scheduled programs should be organized in a grand manner from October 16,” the Chief Minister said.