UP Forest Department to plant 35 crore saplings in massive Green Drive

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target of planting and protecting 35 crore saplings across the state this year.

Thanks to continued public participation and proactive government measures, Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in increasing its forest cover. According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, the state has recorded an impressive increase of 559.19 square kilometers in green cover, a testament to sustained environmental efforts under the Yogi administration.

To ensure easy access to high-quality saplings, the government has directed departments to make comprehensive preparations. Detailed action plans will be formulated at the district, departmental, Gram Panchayat, and urban body levels to ensure 100 pc achievement of plantation targets.

Officials said on Saturday that, as part of its annual tradition, Van Mahotsav (Forest Festival) will be celebrated from July 1 to 7, while a massive plantation drive is also scheduled for June 5, coinciding with the World Environment Day.

Building on the success of previous years, departments have already begun preparations to ensure not just mass plantation, but also the healthy survival and growth of each sapling.

The Department of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change will plant approximately 14 crore saplings. In addition, the Rural Development Department will plant 12.59 crore, Agriculture Department 2.5 crore, and Horticulture Department 1.55 crore.

As per an official, the Panchayati Raj Department will plant 1.27 crore, and the Revenue Department will plant 1.05 crore saplings. Other departments will also carry out plantations as per their respective targets.

The UP government has instructed officials to ensure that plantation activities take place state-wide. Saplings will be planted on forest land, village and community land, along expressways and canals, in industrial areas, and on land belonging to the defense and railway sectors, as well as in medical and educational institutions and other government premises.

The government has emphasized that public participation is vital to the success of this drive. Local elected representatives must be involved in the plantation programs.

Broad public engagement will be ensured, with active participation from all government and non-government organizations, civil society, NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra, youth and women’s groups, business associations, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).