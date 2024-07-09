UP flood fury: Hundreds of people displaced from their homes due to swelling rivers

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of rivers in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Nepal, have flooded several districts of the state, displacing thousands of people from their homes.

At least 7 people have died due to drowning in the state in the past 24 hours.

Four died in Bareilly, one each in Balrampur, Shravasti, and Badaun due to drowning.

Advertisement

UP Relief Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday said the flood has engulfed hundreds of villages in about a dozen districts of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit some of the flood-affected districts on Wednesday. The CM is also likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur districts, sources in the CM’s office indicated.

The Rapti river in Balrampur and Shravasti, the Ghaghra river in Bahraich, and the Sharda river in Lakhimpur are flowing above the danger mark. The increased water levels have inundated the low-lying villages.

In Pilibhit, the strong flow of Sharda washed away a culvert near the Sandai Halt on the Pilibhit-Mailani railway section, leaving the railway track hanging at both ends. Besides, the Gajraula-Barkheda road has also been washed away.

In Shravasti, the Malhipur-Bhinga road has been breached in three places, while the road near the Bhakla bridge has been breached in two places.

The rising rivers in other districts, including Kushinagar, Bijnor, Badaun, and Shahjahanpur have made life difficult.

State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh took stock of the flood-affected areas in Bahraich and Gonda.

A report from Pilibhit said that due to the flooding of the Sharda river, traffic has come to a standstill because of damage to the Pilibhit-Madhotanda, Gajraula-Barkheda, and Majhola-Sitarganj roads. Meanwhile, the water from the Devha river has inundated dozens of localities in the city. Vehicles remained stranded for hours on Bisalpur road due to water on the Pilibhit-Lucknow highway.

Another report from Lakhimpur Kheri said the situation is worsening due to the flooding of the Sharda river in the district.

College grounds, colleges, primary schools, police station premises, hospitals, and other places in Sampoornanagar are flooded. Water is flowing on Mill Marg, Bihari Colony, and Sampoornanagar-Khajuria road. Due to rising water levels, Palia-Nighasan road has also been closed to traffic. Traffic on the Bhira-Palia road is already closed. The Sharda river has damaged the railway track for about 50 metres on the Palia-Bhira railway section.

DM Durga Shakti Nagpal has appealed to the flood-affected people to move to safer places.

In Kheri, the waters of the Sharda, Ghaghra, and Mohana rivers have swollen due to rain and water released from the barrage, flooding more than 100 villages. Traffic on the Palia-Bhira road has been halted for two days due to river water flowing over the road. Movement of vehicles has also been restricted in Sampoornanagar-Khajuria. Trains on the Mailani-Palia route have been cancelled. Meanwhile, water from the Mohana river is flowing over the Rapta bridge.

Other reports said that traffic came to a standstill for three hours on Monday night due to fallen trees on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Faridpur, Bareilly. Water from the Garra and Khannaut rivers entered villages in the Shahjahanpur district. The Ganga river swelled in Badaun due to water released from the Narora Barrage. An alert was sounded to evacuate villages along the banks of the river. Due to heavy rains, all schools up to class eight were closed in the Bareilly division on Monday.

Similarly, due to the spate of the Budhi Rapti river, villages in the Gansadi and Pachpedwa development block of Balrampur are submerged in water. The water level of the Rapti river is 42 cm above the danger mark.

In Shravasti, around 25 villages are submerged by floodwaters. People have taken shelter on the rooftops of their houses. A total of 152 people have taken refuge in flood shelters built at two places. The water level at Rapti Barrage is 30 cm above the danger mark. The Rapti river has nearly reached the danger mark in Gorakhpur.