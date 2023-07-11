UP: Father, sons held for pelting stones at Vande Bharat train

A father and his two sons were arrested by police in Raunahi area on charges of pelting stones and breaking window panes of the newly started Gorakhpur- Lucknow Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday.

However, in the incident no passenger was injured.

The accused stoned the VVIP train as it had killed their six goats on the first day of its commercial run on July 9.

According to police, there was report of some people having pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train near Sohawal in Raunahi police station area, which scared the passengers sitting in the train.

According to police, accused Munna Paswan during interrogation revealed that six of his goats had died after being run over by the same train on July 9. Enraged by this, he along with his two sons pelted stones at the train.

In the stone pelting, windown panes near seat numbers 33, 34 in coach CM1, 20, 21, 22 in coach C3, 10, 11, 12 in coach C5 and near seat numbers 35 36 in coach E1 were damaged.

On July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Gorakhpur to Lucknow. The formal operation of the train started from July 9. This train leaves Gorakhpur for Lucknow in the morning and return back to Gorakhpur in the night.