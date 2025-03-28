UP enhances road safety with over 7 lakh CCTV cameras, AI-enabled traffic management

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department and Traffic Police are leveraging advanced technology and modern equipment to significantly reduce road accidents in the state.

Officials on Friday announced a major step in this direction, with approximately 7,25,384 CCTV cameras installed at key roads and intersections across the state’s smart cities.

Among these, 5,69,411 cameras have been deployed in centrally declared smart cities – Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Varanasi – while 1,46,585 cameras have been installed in state-declared smart cities such as Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Meerut.

These cameras are integrated with AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control (ICC) centers and the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), currently operational in 10 cities: Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Saharanpur.

The system ensures seamless traffic management, automated signal operations, and enforcement of rules such as overspeeding and red-light violations through e-challan processing.

To further enhance road safety, the state’s traffic police have been equipped with state-of-the-art tools, including body-worn cameras, decibel meters, breath analyzers, hydraulic cranes, speed laser guns, tether drones, and interceptor vehicles.

Additionally, 167 black spots and 32 hot spots have been improved, bellmouths constructed at 333 intersections, and necessary traffic-calming measures implemented at 1,766 T-junctions.

As a result of these initiatives, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a notable decline in road accidents, even as the state continues to expand its extensive network of highways and expressways.