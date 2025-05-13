UP empowers 2.5 lakh youth through ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana’

Driven by the vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a development leader, the Yogi Adityanath government has emerged as a national model in employment generation and the promotion of self-employment.

This flagship scheme is empowering youth to launch their own ventures—fuelling self-reliance and generating broader employment opportunities across the state. A key pillar of this initiative is the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana.’

Advertisement

Since its launch in 2018–19, the scheme has created self-employment opportunities for over 2.5 lakh youth. It specifically targets educated individuals between the ages of 18 and 40, encouraging them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures. The initiative has now become a model for other states to emulate.

Advertisement

Officials said on Tuesday that under the Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana (UPMYSY), the state government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh to eligible youth for starting their own businesses.

Loans are offered at concessional interest rates, lower than prevailing market rates, and can be utilized for purchasing plant and machinery, raw materials, and other essentials. Applicants must be permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh, have passed at least high school, and must not be bank defaulters.

So far, more than 31,300 applications have been approved, with the government disbursing ₹758.97 crore as margin money to support aspiring entrepreneurs. The initiative has significantly boosted the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across the state, marking a shift toward sustainable, grassroots economic development.

To further scale its impact, the UP government is preparing to introduce major reforms to the scheme. Proposed changes include raising the maximum project cost limit by up to four times, offering interest-free loans, and rebranding the scheme under the name CM Yuva Yojana.

These amendments are currently under review and are expected to be approved soon—potentially broadening the scheme’s reach and deepening its impact on youth entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh.