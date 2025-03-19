UP emerges as green state under Yogi regime’s governance model

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the green state in the past eight years of Yogi Adityanath rule, setting new benchmarks in environmental conservation apart under good governance and maintenance of law and order.

Over the years, the state government has planted over 204 crore saplings, significantly enriching the state’s forest cover. According to the Indian Forest Status Report 2023, Uttar Pradesh recorded a remarkable increase of 559.19 sq km in forest cover. As part of the ‘Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan 2024’, the state set a new record by planting 36.80 crore saplings. The Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department also played a key role in achieving this milestone.

Additionally, the government has taken significant steps to increase employment opportunities. Thousands of youth were appointed to the Forest Department through a transparent recruitment process. For the first time, farmers in Uttar Pradesh financially benefited from carbon credits, boosting their income.

Officials here said in another major initiative, the UP government launched air services from Lucknow to Palia on November 25, 2024, enhancing connectivity and boosting eco-tourism. The state has also seen a rise in the population of cranes, indicating a thriving ecosystem.

Besides, UP has achieved a significant milestone in dolphin conservation. As per the seventh meeting of the National Wildlife Board, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it recorded the highest number of river dolphins in the country. Of the 6,327 dolphins found across 28 rivers in eight states, UP led with 2,397, far ahead of other states. Recognising its ecological significance, the Yogi government declared the Ganges Dolphin as the state aquatic animal on October 17, 2023.

