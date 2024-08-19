UP Dy CM Maurya puts an end to his differences with CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has apparently put an end to the discussion on the rift between him and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the BJP’s not so good performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a party programme organised in Mirzapur on Sunday, the Deputy CM not only praised Modi as well as Adityanath, but also described both the leaders as the best PM and CM respectively.

Regarding CM Adityanath, Maurya specifically said that ”there is no other CM in the country like CM Yogi”.

It is clear from this statement of the Deputy CM that swords drawn under the cover of the government and the organisation have now been sheathed, a senior party leader here on Monday commented.

Addressing party workers in Mirzapur, the Deputy CM praised the Chief Minister from the stage. Describing the achievements of the central and state governments, he said, “There is a BJP government at the Centre and the state, you also know that our double engine government is doing good work in the country. There is no other leader like PM Modi in the country and there is no other Chief Minister like Yogi Adityanath in the country”.

However, Keshav Prasad Maurya did not stop here. He said that ”PM Modi, our leader, is the most influential and powerful leader in the world and CM Yogi is the best compared to other Chief Ministers, there is no one like him.’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing the best work compared to the Chief Ministers of the country.

The political atmosphere of the state had been churning for the past two months due to the news of differences between the two top leaders of the state BJP. However, from the way both the Deputy CMs have behaved with the CM for the last few days, it has become clear that now everything is normal and there is no conflict in the chemistry between the government and the organisation.

In fact, after the expected results were not received in the Lok Sabha elections, statements regarding the stature of the government and organisation had come to the fore in the state BJP.

In the BJP State Working Committee meeting held in Lucknow, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad had fueled the discussion by making the statement from the stage that ‘the organisation is bigger than the government’. At the same time, when Maurya did not attend the cabinet and other meetings chaired by the CM, the speculation got strengthened that his equation with the CM is not going well.

Immediately after this, Maurya’s meeting with the top leadership of BJP in Delhi further heated up the discussion.

However, after returning from Delhi, along with Maurya, second Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also started participating on the stage with the CM on every occasion and were seen together on all occasions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had also made it clear by handing over the responsibility of winning two seats each out of the 10 assembly seats to himself as well as the Deputy CM, State President and General Secretary of the organization, that the government and the organization work like a team.

Now this new statement of Keshav Maurya has made clear that things are back to normal.