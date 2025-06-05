UP deploys Mobile Veterinary Units in Gorakhpur, Lucknow for Sarus Crane, wildlife rescue

Taking a significant step towards wildlife conservation under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Forest and Wildlife Department of Uttar Pradesh has approved the deployment of Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) in Gorakhpur and Lucknow divisions.

These MVUs will provide immediate medical assistance to injured sarus cranes—the state bird—and other birds and wild animals in bird sanctuaries and forest divisions across the two regions. The Uttar Pradesh Sarus Crane Conservation Committee has also recommended extending this facility to Kanpur and Meerut divisions.

Advertisement

The department is actively considering expanding MVU services to all divisions in the state for the timely treatment of injured animals.

Advertisement

Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri informed here on Thursday that the demand for MVUs had been long pending with the Sarus Crane Conservation Committee. In response, the department has now equipped these divisions with MVU services.

Speaking further, she stated that similar requests were received for Kanpur and Meerut divisions. However, due to resource constraints, MVUs could not yet be deployed there. Efforts are underway to extend these services to Kanpur, Meerut, and other divisions in the near future.

Officials from the Forest and Wildlife Department explained that based on the request from the Sarus Crane Conservation Committee, MVU services have been initiated in two divisions, using modified Tata Winger vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with modern medical tools and essential medicines to provide immediate first aid and transport injured wildlife to the nearest veterinary facility.

The sarus crane, which is the official state bird of Uttar Pradesh, is found across nearly 59 districts. Natural disasters, poaching, and human activities often pose risks of injury or illness to these birds. In such situations, the mobile veterinary units will play a critical role in ensuring timely medical care and aiding in their conservation.