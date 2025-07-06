UP Delta Rankings 2024–25: Jalaun, Rampura, Devkali, Vishnupura, Marihan top chart, bag Rs 20 crore reward

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the annual Delta Ranking for 2024–25 under its flagship ‘Aspirational Development Block’ scheme, with Jalaun, Rampura, Devkali, Vishnupura, and Marihan development blocks emerging as top performers. These blocks will collectively receive an incentive of Rs 20 crore in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The ranking is based on comprehensive monitoring of all 108 aspirational development blocks across the state, with performance evaluated from March 2024 to March 2025. Progress was assessed in key thematic areas, including health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and social development.

In this year’s Delta Ranking, Jalaun block from Jalaun district secured the top position, followed by Rampura (also in Jalaun), Devkali (Ghazipur), Vishnupura (Kushinagar), and Marihan (Mirzapur), making it to the top five. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will felicitate these high-performing blocks.

According to the incentive structure, the top block will receive Rs 2.5 crore, the second Rs 1.5 crore, the third Rs 1 crore, and the remaining two, Rs 50 lakh each, officials revealed on Sunday.

These incentives are designed to accelerate development initiatives in the respective blocks and motivate others to enhance their performance. For blocks that lagged in this year’s ranking, focused efforts will be made to speed up development projects across all thematic areas in the coming months.

The Planning Department of Uttar Pradesh is responsible for the continuous monitoring and annual release of the Delta Rankings, which serve as a tool to ensure targeted development and measurable outcomes under the Aspirational Development Block scheme.

The Planning Department of Uttar Pradesh conducts continuous annual monitoring of development activities across aspirational development blocks, evaluating progress in key sectors, including health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and social development. Based on this comprehensive evaluation, the department releases the Delta Ranking to highlight top performers.

According to the 2024–25 Delta Ranking report, in the Health and Nutrition category, Rampura block of Jalaun district secured the top position, followed by Khesraha (Siddharthnagar) in second place and Jalaun block of Jalaun district in third place. On the other hand, Sandila (Hardoi), Salarpur (Badaun), and Junawai (Sambhal) were among the lowest performers in this category.

In the education category, Jalaun and Rampura blocks of Jalaun district ranked first and second, respectively, while Devkali block of Ghazipur secured the third position. Blocks like Pandah and Sohna (Ballia) and Chitra (Sonbhadra) lagged in educational indicators.

In agriculture and allied services, Vishnupura block of Kushinagar district topped the ranking, followed by Tanda (Ambedkarnagar) in second place and Sambhal block (Sambhal) in third. Meanwhile, Biswan (Sitapur) and Santha (Sant Kabir Nagar) recorded the lowest performance in this sector.

In infrastructure development, the Saidnagar block of Rampur district emerged as the top performer, with Nawabganj (Farrukhabad) and Asafpur (Badaun) also showing significant progress. In contrast, Nichlaul (Maharajganj), Kudraha, and Vikram Jot (Basti) were identified as the weakest in infrastructure development.

In the Social Development category, Saidnagar (Rampur) once again secured the top spot. Other notable performers in this category included Puranpur (Pilibhit), Pahadi and Madihan (Mirzapur), and Rajpura (Sambhal). However, Shukul Bazar (Amethi) and Gauri Bazar (Deoria) were among the lowest-ranking blocks in terms of social development.

The Aspirational Development Block Scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to bring holistic development to the state’s most backward regions.

Through rigorous monitoring and a performance-based incentive system, the scheme is fostering healthy competition among blocks. As a result, significant progress is being witnessed in key areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and rural livelihoods, driving transformative change across Uttar Pradesh’s rural landscape.

