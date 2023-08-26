UP: Cyber crime stations will be established in every district

While reviewing the cyber security arrangements in the state on Saturday, the Chief Minister directed that the cyber crime police stations, currently operating at the regional level, be expanded to all 75 districts and the cyber cells currently operating at the district level, be expanded to all police stations.

Following this instruction of the Chief Minister, 57 new cyber police stations will be set up in the state within the next two months, while cyber cells will also be functional in every police station apart from cyber help desks. All cyber police stations will be set up in local police lines.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that in recent times the nature of crime has also changed due to misuse of technology.

“Diverse kinds of cyber frauds related to customer care, pension, electricity bill, work from home, sextortion, loan app, parcel, franchisee, fake betting app, crypto investment fraud and Ponzi scheme fraud are being seen today. The common man is becoming a direct victim of this. To avoid this, we have to be vigilant at every level,” said the Chief Minister.

Emphasising that awareness is the most important means to prevent cyber crimes, CM Yogi instructed officials to prepare awareness material immediately and implement it, in addition to making it part of the school curriculum.

Apart from this, by training BSA/DIOS as master trainers, the principals/teachers should be sensitized about cyber crime in a phased manner followed by students and their parents, he added.

Furthermore, stressing the need for proper training of the police force for investigation of cyber crimes, the Chief Minister said that 05 police officers from each district should be trained at the state level while the trained police officers should train 05 inspectors/sub-inspectors from each police station of their district regarding the course available on the Citren portal.