UP constructs 37,403 farm ponds to boost irrigation, launches online application for 2025–26

In a strong push towards improving irrigation access and water conservation for farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has successfully constructed 37,403 farm ponds in the state since 2017–18.

This initiative under the ‘Khet Talab Yojana’ is empowering farmers to harness rainwater for agricultural use, enhancing self-reliance and crop sustainability.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi informed here on Saturday that under the sub-component “Other Intervention” of the “Per Drop More Crop” component of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, the online selection process for farmers has been initiated for the construction of farm ponds in the year 2025–26.

This initiative is being carried out under the ‘Khet Talab Yojana’ to promote rainwater harvesting. Online booking started from June 3, and farmers can apply on a first-come, first-served basis via the department’s website:

(https://agridarshan.up.gov.in](https://agridarshan.up.gov.in).

The cost of constructing a small pond (22×20×3 meters) has been fixed at ₹1.05 lakh, with the farmer and government each contributing ₹52,500.

Once the token is confirmed, farmers will receive an SMS notification on their registered mobile number. The portal will display the final date for document uploads. If the SMS is not received, the date on the portal will still be considered final. Farmers are required to pay Rs 1,000 as token money online at the time of booking. They must also upload land ownership documents (khasra/khatauni) and a declaration form on the portal. If not completed, the booking will be automatically cancelled and passed on to the next eligible farmer on the waiting list.

The Agriculture Minister further stated that installation of a micro-irrigation system (drip/sprinkler) is mandatory for pond beneficiaries. Only those farmers who have installed such systems through the Horticulture or Agriculture Departments within the past seven years and have them in working condition at the time of application will be eligible. Other farmers must furnish a tripartite agreement with the Horticulture Department at the time of verification. The subsidy amount will be disbursed in two installments via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

A separate portal will be launched for pump set subsidy applications. Farmers will receive a subsidy of 50% of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs 15,000 per unit. This benefit will be available only to those who have installed micro-irrigation systems through the Horticulture Department by the registration date and have also completed construction of their farm pond under the scheme. For more information, farmers can contact their district agriculture officers and staff.