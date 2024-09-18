UP Congress holds protest against indecent remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Leaders and workers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress held a major protest near Shahid Smarak on Wednesday, opposing indecent comments made by BJP leaders about the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The protest, led by the state Congress president Ajay Rai, also saw participants raising slogans against the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Ajay Rai submitted a memorandum to the District Administration during the protest.

Advertisement

Earlier, the party had planned a march from Shahid Smarak to the Commissioner’s Office, but it was postponed after authorities denied permission. Instead, the Congress workers staged a sit-in at Shahid Smarak.

The protest followed comments made by several BJP leaders including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who allegedly referred to Rahul Gandhi as “terrorist number one,” which sparked anger among the Congress leaders and workers, leading to the protest.