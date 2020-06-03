Congress delegation in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday called upon Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow to highlight the alleged inhuman way of the arrest and detention of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The party’s state unit chief’s bail plea was rejected by the MP-MLA special court on Monday. Lallu was arrested on May 21 for alleged forgery of documents of buses that his party had arranged for ferrying stranded migrant workers.

In a statement issued in the state capital Lucknow on Wednesday, Congress Legislative Party leader in UP Assembly Aradhana Mishra said, “A delegation of the UP Congress met the governor to highlight the arrest of state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, which was done because of the personal and political vendetta, and then a baseless case was registered against him.

He was arrested in an inhuman and non-respectable way, she added in her statement.

The Congress delegation that met Governor Patel consisted of senior leader Pramod Tiwari, UP MLC Deepak Singh, Sohail Ansari, R K Chaudhary, Virendra Chaudhary and Naseemuddin Siddiqui.

UPCC media coordinator Lalan Kumar said on Wednesday that the party would now launch a major protest against the UPCC president’s “unlawful” detention. “We will also appeal in the High Court for bail,” he added.

So far the top party leaders too have tweeted in support of UP chief Lallu.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have also tweeted in support of the UPCC chief.

Rejecting the bail, special judge PK Rai said, “The offences are of serious in nature and adequate material has been collected against the applicant in the investigation. From the material prima facie, his complicity is apparent and as such at this stage, when the probe is still going on, there is no reason to release him on bail.

“The party had full faith in the judiciary and that the Congress would soon launch a protest against the state government,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra was quoted by IANS as saying.