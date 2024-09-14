UP CM’s statement on Gyanvapi mosque is unfortunate: AIMJ chief

All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) National President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Saturday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi is actually a Vishwanath Temple is unfortunate.

The Maulana said: “This statement does not suit a CM as he is sitting on a responsible chair. He is the Chief Minister for every person whether someone has voted for him or not.” “Gyanvapi is a historical mosque. Its date is several hundred years old,” he claimed in a statement.

However, he praised Chief Minister Yogi and said that he has taken better steps in the matter of law and order. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to work for every person and maintain law and order so that people can live their daily lives with peace and tranquility, he said.

The Maulana said that when the case of Gyanvapi is pending before the courts, in such circumstances, this statement of the Chief Minister may affect the legal process. Therefore, the Chief Minister should refrain from making religious statements, he added.