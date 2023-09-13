UP: CM Yogi reviews situation of communicable diseases, gives guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation of communicable diseases in the state in a high-level inter-departmental meeting at his official residence here on Saturday and gave necessary guidelines.

“Every year in April, July and October, a special campaign is conducted with inter-departmental coordination for effective control of communicable diseases. The new phase of the campaign is scheduled to start in October this year. Along with government efforts, public participation is also important in this. We have two successful models of encephalitis control and Covid management, which will be useful for us in the communicable disease campaign. Today there is a dengue testing facility in every district. The time till 15th November is sensitive for us from the point of view of communicable diseases,” said the Uttar Pradesh CM in the review meeting.

Reviewing the prevalence of communicable diseases in UP, CM Yogi said, “In recent times, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, and Moradabad districts have been affected by dengue. Dengue outbreak situation was also seen in Bulandshahr and Sambal whereas Bareilly, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi Badaun, Pilibhit and Sambhal have been affected by malaria. Similarly, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Sant Kabirnagar, Saharanpur and Basti are vulnerable to Chikungunya. There is a need to take special caution in these districts.

Advertisement

Highlighting the effectiveness of disease surveillance by interdepartmental committees, UP CM stated, “Thousands of children have died due to encephalitis in the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh in the past. Community health services should be trained for rapid outbreak response. Disease surveillance data systems should be strengthened for rapid outbreak response. A total of 50,000 children died. In 2017 we formed an interdepartmental committee, where all departments worked together. Hospitals were built, PICU was set up and doctors were deployed. Along with this, arrangements for clean drinking water and toilets were also made. As a result, there has not been a single death due to Japanese encephalitis, chikungunya and malaria from January 1 to September 7 this year. We controlled the disease that had been wreaking havoc for four decades in five years. After control, our next goal is eradication.”

“Hotspot situations should not be allowed anywhere. If such a situation exists anywhere, the concerned Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer should personally reach there and inspect. Availability of medicines should be ensured in hospitals.” Instructed UP CM Yogi in the meeting.

He further reviewed the reporting of new patients in the hospitals.

CM Yogi Adityanath said “There must be regular reporting of new patients in all government and private hospitals/medical colleges. One nodal officer should be nominated by the District Magistrate for all the PHC/CHC/district hospitals/medical colleges of the state. These nodal officers should check the hospitals under their charge every evening and maintain the smooth functioning of the system. Paramedics posted in PHC/CHC and other hospitals must provide their services regularly”

To control the situation of outbreaks of diseases in the districts Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister instructed for coordination among different bodies. Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department should conduct fogging and larvicidal spray for effective control of mosquitoes.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath also instructed to concerned departments that Sanitization should be done every morning and fogging in the evening.

Continuous vector control and sensitization activities should be conducted in all the areas mentioned in the list of high-risk areas provided by the Health Department.

“The Education Department should sensitize students and parents about communicable diseases through nodal teachers in all the schools of the district. Sensitization should be done regarding measures to prevent communicable diseases such as the use of sleeve shirts, full-length pants etc. and measures to prevent mosquito breeding and bites. On receiving information about fever-affected students from any area, information should be immediately provided to the local front-line worker or medical officer.” Yogi instructed the Education Department at the meeting.

He also reviewed the Animal Husbandry Department and said “Regular cleaning of all animal enclosures should be done by the Animal Husbandry Department. To eliminate the possibility of mosquitoes breeding in the water containers used for drinking by animals, it is necessary to change this water regularly.”

Inter-departmental coordination is an important basis for the success of the communicable disease campaign. Solid efforts should be made for cleanliness and health protection with inter-departmental coordination by medicine and health, medical education, rural development, urban development, women and child development, agriculture, and basic secondary education.

He further said “Supply of pure drinking water should be ensured. A chlorination demo should be given in front of people. Give information about boiling water, filtering it and drinking it. Chlorine tablets should be distributed”.