UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Friday. During his visit, he paid obeisance at the feet of Lord Ram and offered prayers at the revered Hanumangarhi temple.

The CM began his tour by seeking the blessings of Lord Hanuman and meeting prominent sants present there.

Earlier in the day, after seeking the blessings of Maa Pataleshwari in TulsiPur and meeting local residents, the Chief Minister reached Ayodhya where local representatives and BJP leaders warmly welcomed him at the Ramkatha Park helipad.

From there, he proceeded directly to Hanumangarhi, where he offered prayers at the temple of Sankat Mochan Lord Hanuman, praying for the welfare and prosperity of the state. As he exited the temple, he also greeted the devotees present.

At Hanumangarhi, the Chief Minister held discussions with several sants, enquiring about their well-being. He first met Mahant Premdas Maharaj Ji, followed by interactions with other religious leaders.

CM Adityanath then proceeded to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, where he bowed his head in reverence at the feet of Lord Ram and performed the prescribed rituals. He then conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing temple construction work. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, briefed him on the progress of the construction. The Chief Minister also issued necessary directives to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Earlier the Chief Minister, during his two-day visit to Balrampur, offered prayers at the sacred Maa Pateshwari Shakti Peeth temple in Tulsipur on Friday morning.

His visit also included an inspection of the preparations for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri Mela. At the temple, he performed traditional rituals and prayed for the happiness, health, and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh. Following the prayers, he visited the temple’s cowshed and fed jaggery to the cows.

The CM also inspected the arrangements within the temple premises to ensure smooth management of religious activities. During his visit, he was accompanied by Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi of the temple, Mahant Ravindra Das Ji of Kalibari Temple, Gorakhpur, and other religious leaders.