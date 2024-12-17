UP CM Yogi confronts SP members in assembly with facts on appointments & education dept

On the second day of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the government’s achievements in the education sector along with appointments .

Addressing the concerns raised by SP MLAs Manoj Kumar Paras, Pooja, and Pankaj Patel, the Chief Minister acknowledged the importance and sensitivity of their issues but urged members to present facts while maintaining the decorum of the House.

The Chief Minister outlined the significant progress made in the Education department, stating, “Our government has successfully carried out more than 1.60 lakh recruitments in the education sector.”

The Chief Minister said that a new selection board, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, has been formed to streamline recruitment across all education sectors, including basic, secondary, higher, technical, vocational, and medical education.

He stated, “The commission is advancing the recruitment process by obtaining requisitions from various departments. Our government has successfully made over 1.60 lakh recruitments in the Education department alone—positions that remained unfilled due to the mismanagement and ill intentions of the previous government.”

Addressing the challenge of unemployment faced by the country, the world, and Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister stated, “Uttar Pradesh is the youngest state globally. With a population of 25 crore, 56 to 60 per cent of the state’s population comprises working-age youth. Our government has implemented several initiatives with a focus on the youth of the state.”

He added, “In the last session, our government passed the Public Examination and Prevention of Unfair Means Act-2024 to effectively curb incidents of paper leaks. The youth of the state are now securing government jobs with honesty and transparency, with strict adherence to reservation rules.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that the figures presented by some members were inaccurate. He stated, “As for recruitment of teachers for the Basic Education and Secondary Education Councils in Uttar Pradesh, appointment letters have been issued to 69,000 teachers, all of whom have been teaching in schools for the past four years. Previously, a recruitment process for 68,500 teachers was undertaken, but at that time, the NCTE did not recognize B.Ed candidates as eligible for the exam, and there were insufficient BTC-qualified candidates. As a result, only 42,000 teachers were recruited, and they are currently teaching in Basic Education Council schools. Appointment letters were issued to all of them.”

Criticising previous governments for compromising the quality of education, the Chief Minister said, “Shikshamitras were recruited as assistant teachers. The Hon’ble Supreme Court had ordered their dismissal and termination of services, yet the state government retained them on fixed honorariums. These Shikshamitras continue to work as before and were integrated into the recruitment process by providing them with weightage, in line with the intentions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

He further added that the Secondary Education Selection Commission Board and the Higher Education Selection Commission Board have successfully completed the recruitment process for more than 44,000 teachers.

The Chief Minister stated that, in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers, against 18,000 posts reserved under the 27 per cent quota for backward castes, more than 32,200 youth from backward castes were appointed. Similarly, under the 21 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, against 12,000 reserved posts, over 14,000 candidates were appointed.

He emphasised, “This demonstrates that candidates who have excelled based on their ability and merit have also been considered under the general category. Out of the 34,500 posts reserved for the general category, only 20,000 candidates were recruited. These facts should serve as an eye-opener for those who attempt to create divisions in society for political gain.”